Artur Sowinski Triangle Choke Submits Lukasz Chlewicki in KSW 38 Headliner

Artur Sowinski dusted himself off and wasted little time in doing so. In his first appearance since surrendering the Konfrontacja Sztuk Walki featherweight championship to Marcin Wrzosek in December, the Silesian Cage Club rep submitted Lukasz Chlewicki with a first-round triangle choke in the KSW 38 headliner on Friday in Warsaw, Poland.

Chicago, IL

