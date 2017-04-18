Anton Kern Gallery exhibits new paint...

Anton Kern Gallery exhibits new paintings by the Polish artist Wilhelm Sasnal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Anton Kern Gallery presents its inaugural exhibition at 16 East 55th Street with new paintings by the Polish artist Wilhelm Sasnal. This prescient grouping of works features portraits of prominent politicians, such as Hillary Clinton, Angela Merkel, Marine Le Pen, and former UN leaders: Ban Ki-moon, Kofi Annan, and Kurt Waldheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Into The Night 8,136
News Romney hailing US-Polish ties in visit to Warsaw (Jul '12) Wed Kielbasa beef fart 15
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mar 27 Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar '17 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar '17 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar '17 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC