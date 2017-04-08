90th birthday tribute in Littleton for WWII nurse who's lived a tough life

Children from Denver's Krakowiacy folk dancers entertain residents of Highline Place Memory Care in Littleton on Saturday for the 90th birthday of Olga Lorentz. Danusia Lorentz crouched next to her mother's wheelchair as children in brightly-colored costumes whirled before them, the surrounding crowd clapping in unison to traditional Polish music blasting from a plastic boombox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.