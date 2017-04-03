2 killed, 4 injured, 11 missing in house collapse in Poland
Officials in southwestern Poland say two people were killed and four were injured when an apartment house collapsed, and authorities are working to account for 11 others. Daniel Mucha, spokesman for firefighters in the city of Wroclaw, said the collapse occurred early Saturday in the town of Swiebodzice .
