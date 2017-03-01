Why it's so hard to return art stolen by Nazis
On Sunday, Horst von WA chter returned three art pieces stolen by his Nazi parents from Poland in 1939. His father, Otto von WA chter was a notorious SS officer, war criminal, and Nazi governor in KrakA3w.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|rshermr
|8,029
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC