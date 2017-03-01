Why it's so hard to return art stolen...

Why it's so hard to return art stolen by Nazis

10 hrs ago

On Sunday, Horst von WA chter returned three art pieces stolen by his Nazi parents from Poland in 1939. His father, Otto von WA chter was a notorious SS officer, war criminal, and Nazi governor in KrakA3w.

Chicago, IL

