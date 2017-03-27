VW files complaint over searches of i...

VW files complaint over searches of its dieselgate law firm

Volkswagen has filed a legal complaint with a Munich court against the searches carried out by German prosecutors at the law firm it hired to investigate its emissions scandal. A Volkswagen logo is pictured at the newly opened Volkswagen factory in Wrzesnia, Poland, September 9, 2016.

