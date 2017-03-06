VITRONIC Establishes Polish Subsidiary
The new office is led by CEO Michal Zuchora and will focus on strengthening the customer relations and service organization in Poland and Eastern Europe. VITRONIC is a world leading developer of machine vision systems in the areas of industrial and logistics automation as well as traffic technology.
