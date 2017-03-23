Ursus pens a $100 mln deal in Zambia

The deal is for delivery of 2,694 tractors and 2,509 farming machines, the company announced in a market filing. In addition, Ursus will build a factory in Zambia and 10 local service c... Developer Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold its Maraton office building in downtown PoznaA to a real estate fund managed by Union Investment for a 62 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warsaw Business Journal.