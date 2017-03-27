Ukrainian president condemns attack on Polish Consulate
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks by phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda from aboard his plane on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Ukraine's president Poroshenko has condemned an overnight attack on the Polish Consulate in Lutsk, Ukraine, that appeared to involve a shell fired from a grenade launcher.
