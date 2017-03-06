Tusk row threatens to overshadow EU summit
A row over Poland's bid to replace EU Council President Donald Tusk threatens to overshadow a summit this week that was meant to focus on post-Brexit unity. Most of the 28 European Union leaders had hoped to push through Polish ex-premier Tusk's re-election with a minimum of fuss so they could concentrate on a host of challenges.
