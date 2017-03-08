Tusk gets 2nd term for top EU job des...

Tusk gets 2nd term for top EU job despite Polish objections

European Union leaders confirmed Donald Tusk for a second term as council president Thursday, overcoming weeks of strong opposition from his native Poland. Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted "congratulations" and Tusk sent a tweet with "Thank you for keeping fingers crossed and for heart-felt support.

