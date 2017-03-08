Tusk gets 2nd term for top EU job des...

Tusk gets 2nd term for top EU job despite Polish objections

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Do... . European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, speaks with European Council President Donald Tusk as they wait for the start of a pre-EU summit Tripartite meeting at the Europa building in Brussels on Wednesday, Marc... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Get A Clue 8,051
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) 23 hr About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Wed About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,319 • Total comments across all topics: 279,433,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC