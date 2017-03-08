Town hall...

Town hall...

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: TrekEarth

The building was built in the location of a former monastery of Discalced Carmelites. The present day town hall continues to function as the seat for the local authorities, being the seat of the President of Lublin and the Youth City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,055
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Wed About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Wed About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC