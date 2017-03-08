Town hall...
The building was built in the location of a former monastery of Discalced Carmelites. The present day town hall continues to function as the seat for the local authorities, being the seat of the President of Lublin and the Youth City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,055
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC