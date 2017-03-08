The Latest: Nazi hunter praises prosecutors' arrest efforts

WARSAW, Poland - The Latest on Poland's announcement that it will seek extradition of a Minnesota man accused of being a Nazi unit commander : The Simon Wiesenthal Center's top Nazi hunter is applauding Polish prosecutors for deciding to seek an arrest warrant for a 98-year-old Minnesota man suspected of war crimes. Efraim Zuroff told The Associated Press by phone from Jerusalem on Monday that "it's high time that the Poles became more active seeking people who committed crimes in World War II on Polish soil."

