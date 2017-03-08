The Latest: Dutch leader opposes Turkish campaign visit

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says he is steadfast in his opposition to having a Turkish minister address the Turkish electorate the Netherlands ahead of a referendum, and said it had nothing to do with next Wednesday's Dutch elections. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu suggested on Thursday that Dutch officials feared campaigning by Turkish leaders for a "yes" vote in an upcoming referendum in Turkey about expanding the presidential powers would affect the polls.

