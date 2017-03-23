The Latest: Cardboard wall torn down in Berlin march for EU

The Latest: Cardboard wall torn down ...

Several thousand people have demonstrated in Berlin in favor of European unity, and organizers have symbolically demolished a wall made from cardboard boxes at the spot where the city was once divided. Demonstrators on Saturday marched from the Bebelplatz square at one end of the central Unter den Linden boulevard to the Brandenburg Gate, once a symbol of Germany's divisions and now of its unity.

Chicago, IL

