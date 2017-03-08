The Incredible Holocaust Photographs ...

The Incredible Holocaust Photographs Of Henryk Ross Show Daily Life In The Lodz Ghetto

From 1940 to 1944, photographer Henryk Ross documented life inside the Lodz Ghetto in Poland. Officially, Ross worked for the ghetto's Jewish Administration's Statistics department, photographing the Jewish ghetto's inhabitants for identification cards and for propaganda images to be used by the Nazis.

