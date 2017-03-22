The Immigration Issue: 'Make America ...

The Immigration Issue: 'Make America Great Again' Sounds a Lot Like 'Make Germany Great Again'

A black-and-white photo of a family of five in winter clothing, all smiles, flashes on the screen above Oskar Knoblauch while he explains to an audience of about 300 juniors and seniors at Ahwatukee's Horizon Community Learning Center how he survived the Holocaust. In an assembly room at the K-12 school, during a recent weekday, Knoblauch unfolds the tale of his life, one he speaks about often, and one he has written about in his heartrending memoir, A Boy's Story, A Man's Memory .

