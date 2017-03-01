The 13 most bizarre Soviet-era buildings that are still standing today
This is especially true in the former communist countries of Europe and Central Asia, where architects of the time designed some striking and frankly absurd structures before the Soviet era came to an end towards the end of the 20th century. Many of these structures survived the fall of the Berlin Wall and are still standing today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC