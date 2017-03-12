TGE to pay PLN 80 mln in back taxes
Warsaw Stock Exchange power trading platform TGE will pay PLN 80 million overdue VAT liabilities for the period between December 2011 and December 2016. In order to cover the debt, PGE took out a PLN 60 million loan from DNB Bank Polska.
