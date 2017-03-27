Teachers in Poland Strike to Protest ...

Teachers in Poland Strike to Protest Education Overhaul

Teachers across Poland staged a strike Friday to protest a sweeping overhaul of the education system by the populist government that will see middle schools eliminated this fall. Many fear the change is a pretext for introducing a more nationalistic and old-fashioned curriculum which will leave children less prepared for the modern world.

