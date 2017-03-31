Teachers across Poland strike to protest education overhaul
WARSAW, Poland - Teachers across Poland are staging a one-day strike to protest a sweeping overhaul of the education system that will see middle schools eliminated this fall. Many teachers fear they will lose their jobs and are refusing to teach their lessons Friday in protest.
