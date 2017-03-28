Stronger trade, higher investment wil...

Stronger trade, higher investment will boost China-EU relations

People attend the "I Love Europe" march which was called to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in Warsaw, Poland, on Saturday.[Photo/Agencies] Citing data, some Belgian media outlets have reported that Chinese investors in Belgium have created up to 18,500 jobs for local residents. And on average one Chinese investor has contributed a 1 million in revenue, reflecting the high productivity and profit-making capability of Chinese investment.

