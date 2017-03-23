Polish Sejm Deputies Demanded Immediate Release Of Detainees In Belarus

On March 23, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Polish Sejm appealed to the Polish government to take immediate measures to protect the repressed in Belarus, Charter97.org reports. It is noted in the resolution signed by chairman of the commission Grzegorz Schetina , the Civil Platform leader and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland: "The position on the crisis in Belarus of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, adopted at the meeting on March 23, 2017 The Foreign Affairs Commission of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland expresses deep concern over the wave of repression against participants of civil protests, independent journalists and public figures in Belarus.

