Polish PM Szydlo fights back after EU summit defeat

Angela Merkel warned Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo that the idea of treaty change should be approached "cautiously". [ European Council ] Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.

