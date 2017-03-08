Polish Jews commemorate anti-Semitic campaign of 1968
Polish Jews held a ceremony commemorating the anti-Semitic campaign of March 1968, when Polish authorities forced several thousand Jews who survived the Holocaust to leave the country. "Our parents, after the experiences of war, a dozen years later, experienced a second exodus," Tencer said.
