Polish government moves to increase parliament's powers over judiciary
The Polish government approved on Tuesday a draft bill that would give parliament a bigger say on the appointment of judges, a move the country's top judiciary council and ombudsman said would violate the constitutional separation of powers. Despite calls from judges and rights activists, the opposition has been unable to organise any meaningful public protest against the bill so far, reflecting Poles' frustration with a system in which even simple court cases can last years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC