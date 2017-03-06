Polish government moves to increase parliament's powers over judiciary

WARSAW: The Polish government approved on Tuesday a draft bill that would give parliament a bigger say on the appointment of judges, a move the country's top judiciary council and ombudsman said would violate the constitutional separation of powers. Despite calls from judges and rights activists, the opposition has been unable to organise any meaningful public protest against the bill so far, reflecting Poles' frustration with a system in which even simple court cases can last years.

