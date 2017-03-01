Polish EU lawmaker says women intelle...

Polish EU lawmaker says women intellectually inferior to men

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

WARSAW, Poland -- A radical Polish European Parliament lawmaker has launched another sexist tirade, calling it a "20th-century stereotype that women have the same intellectual potential as men," and that the stereotype "must be destroyed because it is not true." Janusz Korwin-Mikke's insults on Friday in Warsaw came two days after he told the European parliament that "women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 17 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,034
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,471 • Total comments across all topics: 279,294,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC