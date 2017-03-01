Polish EU lawmaker says women intellectually inferior to men
WARSAW, Poland -- A radical Polish European Parliament lawmaker has launched another sexist tirade, calling it a "20th-century stereotype that women have the same intellectual potential as men," and that the stereotype "must be destroyed because it is not true." Janusz Korwin-Mikke's insults on Friday in Warsaw came two days after he told the European parliament that "women must earn less than men because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent."
