Polish conservatives take on the Supreme Court
Poland's governing conservatives on Thursday questioned the legitimacy of Supreme Court chief justice Malgorzata Gersdorf, who had been critical of judicial measures introduced by the Law and Justice party. Gersdorf had condemned PiS reforms of the Constitutional Court, which include changing the order in which cases are heard and how the chief justice is chosen in a move which had also drawn concern from the European Commission.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
