Polish conservatives take on the Supreme Court

Poland's governing conservatives on Thursday questioned the legitimacy of Supreme Court chief justice Malgorzata Gersdorf, who had been critical of judicial measures introduced by the Law and Justice party. Gersdorf had condemned PiS reforms of the Constitutional Court, which include changing the order in which cases are heard and how the chief justice is chosen in a move which had also drawn concern from the European Commission.

Chicago, IL

