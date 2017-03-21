Poles spend 4 hours each day on video content - PwC
The average Pole spends four hours daily watching video content online and on TV, according to a report published by the PwC consultancy. As many as 62 percent respondents watch content on mobile devices, while 45 percent watch it on TV sets.
