Poles spend 4 hours each day on video content - PwC

13 hrs ago

The average Pole spends four hours daily watching video content online and on TV, according to a report published by the PwC consultancy. As many as 62 percent respondents watch content on mobile devices, while 45 percent watch it on TV sets.

