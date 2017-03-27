Poles faces post-Brexit Europe with c...

Poles faces post-Brexit Europe with confusion and fear

Poles, who have settled in large numbers in Britain in recent years, expressed confusion and apprehension as Britain formally triggered the process to leave the European Union. They rue being cut off from Europe's most attractive job market, while some even fear that weakened European unity leaves them more vulnerable to a belligerent Russia.

Chicago, IL

