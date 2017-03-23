Poles celebrate EU on bloc's 60th anniversary with march
People wave European Union flags as thousands march through the downtown in a show of support for the union in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 25, 2017, as leaders in Rome mark the 60th anniversary of its founding treaty The rally which is being held under the slogan "I Love You, Europe," also comes as an expression of disapproval for the country's nationalist government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,066
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC