Poles celebrate EU on bloc's 60th anniversary with march

People wave European Union flags as thousands march through the downtown in a show of support for the union in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, March 25, 2017, as leaders in Rome mark the 60th anniversary of its founding treaty The rally which is being held under the slogan "I Love You, Europe," also comes as an expression of disapproval for the country's nationalist government.

Chicago, IL

