Poland's WWII museum opens amid an uncertain future

In this file photo taken in Gdansk, Poland, Jan. 23, 2017, visitors look at an exhibit in the Museum of the Second World War, an ambitious new museum under creation for nine years, that opened its doors for one day to historians and reporters. It opened to visitors on Thursday, March 23, 2017, amid plans by the conservative government to change its content to fit its nationalist views.

