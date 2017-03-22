Poland's Kaczynski Flies to U.K. to Discuss Brexit With May
Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski will discuss Brexit and other topics with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Wednesday, her office said. Kaczynski, who doesn't hold any official government post, is making the visit after European Union countries agreed not to discuss Brexit unilaterally with Britain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC