Poland's Kaczynski Flies to U.K. to Discuss Brexit With May

Polish ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski will discuss Brexit and other topics with U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Wednesday, her office said. Kaczynski, who doesn't hold any official government post, is making the visit after European Union countries agreed not to discuss Brexit unilaterally with Britain.

Chicago, IL

