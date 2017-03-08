POLAND: 'We must lower our level of confidence in the EU'
Poland, which lost a diplomatic campaign to oust its former premier Donald Tusk from his post as European Council president, has now accused the EU of "cheating" and announced a "negative" policy towards Brussels. "It turned out that EU policy is one of double standards and cheating", Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski in the weekend edition of the Super Express newspaper.
