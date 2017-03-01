Poland wants centre-right MEP to repl...

Poland wants centre-right MEP to replace Tusk as European Council head

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Poland named a centre-right MEP as its candidate for European Council President on Saturday after it said it would oppose the re-appointment of former prime minister Donald Tusk as the chairman of EU leaders. European Council President Donald Tusk looks at Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan after a meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb 18 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb 18 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb 16 Romi 4
News Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen... Feb 15 Romi 1
News Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked... Feb 15 Romi 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,348,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC