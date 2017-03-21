Poland To Oppose Two-Speed Europe at ...

Poland To Oppose Two-Speed Europe at Rome Summit Meeting

17 hrs ago Read more: Sofia News Agency

The leader of the ruling party in Poland has stated that Warsaw will oppose all models which create different "speeds" of integration in the EU at the upcoming summit meeting in Rome this week. "We cannot accept the creation of a " two-speed Europe," argued Jaroslaw KaczyA ski, chairman of the Eurosceptic Law and Justice Party for the Polish edition wSieci, cited by Reuters.

