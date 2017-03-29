Poland to digitally recreate Smolensk...

Poland to digitally recreate Smolensk plane: reports

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Philippine News Agency Polish Ministry of National Defense is planning to spend over PLN 3.5 million to create a virtual model of the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed in April 2010 near Smolensk, Polish media reported Tuesday. In this April 13, 2010 file photo, emergency ministry workers stand near the wreckage at the site of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Smolensk, western Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Dudley 8,077
News Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt Mon Sue 2
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,334 • Total comments across all topics: 279,891,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC