Poland to digitally recreate Smolensk plane: reports
By Philippine News Agency Polish Ministry of National Defense is planning to spend over PLN 3.5 million to create a virtual model of the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed in April 2010 near Smolensk, Polish media reported Tuesday. In this April 13, 2010 file photo, emergency ministry workers stand near the wreckage at the site of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Smolensk, western Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Dudley
|8,077
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mon
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC