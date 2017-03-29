Poland to digitally recreate Smolensk plane: reports

By Philippine News Agency Polish Ministry of National Defense is planning to spend over PLN 3.5 million to create a virtual model of the Tu-154 aircraft that crashed in April 2010 near Smolensk, Polish media reported Tuesday. In this April 13, 2010 file photo, emergency ministry workers stand near the wreckage at the site of the plane crash that killed Polish President Lech Kaczynski in Smolensk, western Russia.

