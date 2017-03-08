Poland - stance against Warsaw on EU'...

Poland - stance against Warsaw on EU's Tusk would defy tradition

1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Poland cautioned other European Union countries on Wednesday that extending Donald Tusk's mandate as chairman of EU leaders against Warsaw's will would undermine the bloc's traditions. Poland's spat over who should lead the European Council is set to overshadow a meeting of EU leaders this week that was meant to forge unity in the bloc when Britain quits.

Chicago, IL

