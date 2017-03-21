Poland seeks extradition of Minnesota...

Poland seeks extradition of Minnesota man for Nazi war crimes

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A 98-year-old Minnesota man accused of committing war crimes during WWII could face arrest and extradition to Poland. The man, identified by his family as Michael Karkoc, is accused of being responsible for the deaths of 44 people in 1944, Polish officials said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr ellie 8,062
News Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15) Mar 8 About time 463
News NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 13,279
News Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14) Mar 8 About time 374
Poll Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13) Feb '17 NotALazyWife 83
urgent loan in poland (Sep '13) Feb '17 paydayloan 15
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC