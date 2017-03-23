Poland questions legality of Tusk's EU re-election
European Union leaders were gathe... . European Council President Donald Tusk speaks to EU leaders during an EU summit meeting at the Orazi and Curiazi Hall in the Palazzo dei Conservatori in Rome on Saturday, March 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|1 hr
|Sue
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,070
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC