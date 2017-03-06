Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk
Poland has so far failed to secure wider support among EU states in its bid to dethrone Donald Tusk as president of the European Council. EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels on Monday discussed the issue but deferred decisions to a meeting of EU leaders at a summit later in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb 18
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb 18
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb 16
|Romi
|4
|Polish PM to remain in hospital for next severa...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Poles protest plans to expand Warsaw in apparen...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
|Polish PM Szydlo in car accident; being checked...
|Feb 15
|Romi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC