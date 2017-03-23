Poland fully committed to EU despite disputes - president
Poland remains fully committed to the European Union despite a series of bruising battles with Brussels and any political party that advocated following Britain out of the bloc would be rejected by Polish voters, President Andrzej Duda told Reuters. Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during interview with Reuters at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland March 22, 2017.
