Poland fully committed to EU despite disputes - president
Poland remains fully committed to the European Union despite a series of bruising battles with Brussels and any political party that advocated following Britain out of the bloc would be rejected by Polish voters, President Andrzej Duda told Reuters. The EU, which Poland joined in 2004, has sharply criticized Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice party over its reforms of the constitutional court, state media and other measures, saying they undermine the rule of law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,065
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC