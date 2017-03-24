Poland fully committed to EU despite disputes - president

Poland remains fully committed to the European Union despite a series of bruising battles with Brussels and any political party that advocated following Britain out of the bloc would be rejected by Polish voters, President Andrzej Duda told Reuters. The EU, which Poland joined in 2004, has sharply criticized Poland's ruling right-wing Law and Justice party over its reforms of the constitutional court, state media and other measures, saying they undermine the rule of law.

