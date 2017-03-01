Poland criticized for returning asylum-seekers to Belarus
WARSAW, Poland - Human Rights Watch has accused Poland of endangering asylum-seekers who attempt to enter the country from Belarus by denying them the right to apply for asylum and returning them to its autocratic neighbor. The human rights group said most of the asylum-seekers come from Chechnya but also include citizens of Tajikistan and Georgia.
