Poland closer to buying missiles from Raytheon
Warsaw, Poland a Poland's Defense Minister says talks are progressing on a multi-billion-dollar deal to buy a medium-range missile defense system from U.S. arms producer Raytheon and that the deal could be signed around the end of the year if Poland's conditions are met. Antoni Macierewicz said Friday that the government and the U.S. company "concluded a very important stage of our discussions on the acquisition of medium-range missile systems to ensure Poland's security."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 min
|Into The Night
|8,118
|Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt
|Mar 27
|Sue
|2
|Helpless lies and corruption of miserable Polis... (Apr '15)
|Mar 8
|About time
|463
|NATO's North Atlantic Council Condemns Russia's... (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|13,279
|Massacre of Poles 'celebrated' in 'new' Ukraine (May '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|374
|Why are Jewish women so ugly? (Jan '13)
|Feb '17
|NotALazyWife
|83
|urgent loan in poland (Sep '13)
|Feb '17
|paydayloan
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC