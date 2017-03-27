Poland closer to buying missiles from...

Poland closer to buying missiles from Raytheon

Warsaw, Poland a Poland's Defense Minister says talks are progressing on a multi-billion-dollar deal to buy a medium-range missile defense system from U.S. arms producer Raytheon and that the deal could be signed around the end of the year if Poland's conditions are met. Antoni Macierewicz said Friday that the government and the U.S. company "concluded a very important stage of our discussions on the acquisition of medium-range missile systems to ensure Poland's security."

