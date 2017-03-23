Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschw...

Poland charges 11 over bizarre Auschwitz stunt

Saturday

Polish prosecutors on Saturday said they had pressed charges against 11 people who slaughtered a lamb and then stripped naked at the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. After killing the lamb, the group draped a white banner with "love" written in red over the infamous gate before then stripped their clothes off.

