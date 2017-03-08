Poland advocate Kim Soon-hyung dies of c...

Poland advocate Kim Soon-hyung dies o...

Kim Soon-hyung , an assistant to the Polish ambassador who tirelessly promoted Poland in Korea, died Thursday from cancer. Working at the embassy from 2006 until before her death, Kim organized a multitude of assignments ranging from presidential and ministerial visits to cultural events.

