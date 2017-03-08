PICS: On Women's Day, many rally, skip work, wear red
Many American women have observed International Women's Day by staying home from work, joining rallies or wearing red to show how vital they are to the economy. The Day Without a Woman protest in the United States was put together by organisers of the women's marches that drew more than 1 million people the day after Republican President Donald Trump was sworn in.
